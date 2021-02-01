Massachusetts GWSA carbon market posts first annual deficit amid COVID-19 pandemic

Published 18:10 on February 1, 2021 / Last updated at 00:29 on February 2, 2021

Massachusetts electricity generators regulated under the state's Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade programme posted their first annual deficit in 2020 as hotter weather and remote working pushed CO2 output above the scheme's adjusted cap, data showed.