Gas and Green Trading Leader, EnergyAustralia – Melbourne
Published 01:43 on February 1, 2021 / Last updated at 01:43 on February 1, 2021 / Job Postings / No Comments
This role will oversee the gas and green trading team, responsible for managing the supply of gas, gas transport and gas storage while also managing the company’s exposure to the existing and future renewable energy, energy efficiency and carbon markets.
EnergyAustralia and the Team
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.