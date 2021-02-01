Derivatives Manager, Genesis Energy – Auckland

Genesis is New Zealand’s largest energy retailer, supplying electricity, natural gas and LPG, whilst generating around 20% of New Zealand’s electricity, across our portfolio of thermal and renewable generation sites across the country. The spread of locations and fuel types in the portfolio gives us significant operating flexibility and our Power Stations are valuable assets for Genesis.

About the role:

The Wholesale Markets team is a fascinating, complex part of our business that manages our electricity portfolio and carbon obligations. We’re looking for a motivated and engaged leader to provide strong leadership across our Derivatives team, helping drive behavioural and cultural change and supporting our traders in trading electricity derivatives and emission products to maximise trading gross margin. This includes ASX electricity futures, OTC derivatives, Financial Transmission Rights and NZ Emission Units.

Key Responsibilities:

• Lead the derivative trading team to maximise short- and long-term value through the development and execution of Active Trading strategies for ASX futures, FTR’s and Carbon.

• Support the Wholesale Markets Portfolio Manager in optimizing the gross margin delivered by the electricity portfolio, including appropriate mitigation of risks.

• Lead the strategic thinking and key decision making around Electricity Hedging, both short and long term, Water Values and the Emissions Trading Scheme.

• Provide additional support, advice and execution (if required) on the hedging of oil, currency, methanol, LPG and other products.

• Manage key external and internal relationships on behalf of the Wholesale Team and deliver Genesis’ strategic objectives.

About you:

• 7+ years commodity trading experience, with an understanding electricity and carbon markets in New Zealand and or overseas.

• 3+ years of team leadership experience in a team-based environment, including performance management. Proven experience in the achievement of organisational financial objectives through the management of a team.

• Relevant tertiary technical or commercial qualification.

• Experience of leading behavioural and cultural change initiatives and implementation within a team environment.

To fit in at Genesis you’ll be motivated by driving outcomes in a fast-paced, complex and dynamic environment, we’re expecting energy, fresh thinking and leadership. Through your exceptional influencing skills, you will gain support and work closely with your leadership peers, and the Chief Trading Officer.

We want someone with ambition, who is motivated to deliver and achieve, but who also stays cool and calm when the pressure is on!

Our culture:

Derivatives trading at Genesis is high profile, exciting and ever changing, and you need to have the courage to take and mitigate risks and the commercial acumen to make the right decisions. You will be supported by an engaged leader and surrounded by some of the industry’s best analytical minds as the energy industry evolves with the evolution of technology driving the way we generate, sell, and trade electricity and emissions.

Genesis is proud to be an inclusive workplace; we celebrate difference and diversity and aim to empower our employees. We’re a business built on innovation and optimism; a place where we value our people and provide opportunities for them to build outstanding careers and a better New Zealand.

Create your world of tomorrow, at Genesis.

