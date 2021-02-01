Carbon Credits Manager, Nestle – Paris

Issy-les-Moulineaux, FR, 92130

Position Snapshot

Location: Paris, France

Company: Nestlé

Act. Rate: Full time, 100%

Type of contract: Permanent

Position Summary

As part of the overall sustainability strategy, we are looking for a Carbon Credit Manager. Reporting directly to the Climate Delivery Manager, you will be in charge of developing the global carbon offsetting strategy. Your main responsibility will be to serve brands with high quality offsets enabling the claiming of carbon neutrality.

Neto Zero by 2050

Climate change is one of society’s greatest challenges. It is also one of the greatest risks to the future of our business. Solving it requires all of us to act with great urgency. Nestlé may be only one player, but we have the size, scale and reach to influence many more and to inspire collective action. We will halve our greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050 – even as our business continues to grow.

A day in the life of a Credit Carbon Manager

Develop a carbon credits sourcing strategy aligned with the brand’s climate strategy.

Develop and manage a portfolio of carbon projects.

Setting up of global partnerships with carbon related organizations implementing the strategy.

Assist internal stakeholders in the framing of their offsetting strategy based on brands with purpose framework and available carbon credits.

Advise Businesses in external communication to consumers, customers, media and NGOs linked to their offsetting projects.

Represent Nestle Group on voluntary carbon market specific forums.

