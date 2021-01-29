Americas > California LCFS registers 115k surplus for Q3 2020 on RNG rush

Published 22:49 on January 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:49 on January 29, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

Entities regulated by California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) recorded a credit surplus of 115,600 tonnes during the third quarter of 2020, with a surge in CO2-negative renewable natural gas (RNG) helping to counter analysts’ expectations of a draw on the bank.

