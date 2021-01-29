Financial entities build as emitters cut CCA positions ahead of Q1 auction
Published 22:54 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 00:04 on January 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Speculators boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings as regulated parties once again trimmed their position this week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
Speculators boosted their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings as regulated parties once again trimmed their position this week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.