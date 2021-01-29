EU Market: EUAs slip below €33 after first 2021 auction underwhelms
Published 20:59 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 23:08 on January 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs fell by a euro on Friday to notch a 3.8% weekly loss, as the energy complex continued to weigh and the first auction of the year cleared at a sizeable discount.
EUAs fell by a euro on Friday to notch a 3.8% weekly loss, as the energy complex continued to weigh and the first auction of the year cleared at a sizeable discount.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.