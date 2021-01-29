China’s Shenyang to kick off emissions trading market in July
Published 07:57 on January 29, 2021 / Last updated at 09:12 on January 29, 2021 / China, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s northern city of Shenyang is expected to launch trading in its municipal carbon market this July, with the programme spanning around 500 companies initially, local media reported Friday.
