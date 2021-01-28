California gasoline consumption continues to lag in October as diesel nears 2019 levels

California gasoline and diesel consumption narrowed the year-on-year gap in October, but both fuel sources remain significantly behind the year-to-date level as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state data published Thursday.