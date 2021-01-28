California LCFS bank to shrink 6% in Q3 2020 following lockdown respite -analysts

Published 23:12 on January 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:12 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credit bank declined by nearly 6% during the third quarter of 2020 as petroleum gasoline and diesel sales rebounded following the temporary lifting of COVID-19 economic and travel restrictions, analysts estimated on Thursday.