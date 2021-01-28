RFS Market: RIN prices surge to new high on “Biden bump” bull run
Published 23:24 on January 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:24 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices skyrocketed this week to levels not seen in several years as traders expect President Joe Biden’s administration to more stringently enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and set higher fuel quotas going forward.
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices skyrocketed this week to levels not seen in several years as traders expect President Joe Biden’s administration to more stringently enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and set higher fuel quotas going forward.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.