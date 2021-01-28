RFS Market: RIN prices surge to new high on “Biden bump” bull run

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices skyrocketed this week to levels not seen in several years as traders expect President Joe Biden’s administration to more stringently enforce the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and set higher fuel quotas going forward.