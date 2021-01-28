NA Markets: RGGI prices dive to two-month low, while CCAs slide ahead of Q1 sale
Published 23:07 on January 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices collapsed across the week on thin volume to hit a two-month low, while California Carbon Allowances (CCA) inched down on the secondary market ahead of the February auction.
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices collapsed across the week on thin volume to hit a two-month low, while California Carbon Allowances (CCA) inched down on the secondary market ahead of the February auction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.