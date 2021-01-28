NA Markets: RGGI prices dive to two-month low, while CCAs slide ahead of Q1 sale

Published 23:07 on January 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:37 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

RGGI allowance (RGA) prices collapsed across the week on thin volume to hit a two-month low, while California Carbon Allowances (CCA) inched down on the secondary market ahead of the February auction.