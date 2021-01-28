Methodologies Manager, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Methodologies Manager

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Program Manager

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS ) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

With rapid growth in carbon markets driving a new wave of innovative new approaches, Verra is seeking a Methodologies Manager to oversee the methodology development process for the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) Program, ,and the Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta).

A day with Verra’s collaborative Program Team might include…

Collaborating with methodology developers, validation/verification bodies and other experts to move methodologies through the Methodology Approval Process.

Assessing the need and potential for specific GHG methodologies (e.g., in innovative sectors like CCS) and devising new approaches to catalyze strategic methodology development.

Collaborating with key external stakeholders and internal staff to track evolving policy and market opportunities and challenges, gather feedback on Verra methodologies, and develop ways to streamline and/or strengthen methodology development requirements and procedures.

Identifying ways to ensure continuous improvement in assessor (validation and verification body, independent expert evaluator or other) oversight and performance on GHG methodology auditing.

Mentoring and managing program staff involved in methodology development

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

The Methodologies Manager will be central to the Program Team’s success. Principal tasks and responsibilities will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Supervise the management of VCS/SD methodologies, from review and assessment of concept notes through final approval. This requires the successful candidate to work collaboratively with developers and validation/verification bodies, offering support and oversight to ensure an efficient, high-integrity process that produces robust and accurate carbon accounting methodologies.

Consider, pilot and implement selected alternative approaches for methodology assessment and approval.

Foster the adoption of standardized methods within new methodologies, including the development of further guidance for these approaches.

Oversee the existing portfolio of VCS methodologies, ensuring continued evolution, updating and/or consolidation as appropriate to ensure methodologies remain current and reflective of scientific best practice.

Manage the work, and act as the direct supervisor for several Program Officers focused on methodology development.

Lead stakeholder engagement efforts with respect to methodologies, including facilitating consultation and communications around new methodologies.

Participate in external working groups and other industry initiatives as they relate to methodological developments.

Serve as the expert resource within the organization for all methodological matters, including training and mentoring junior staff.

Represent VCS at conferences and other industry events as needed.

You bring with you…

7+ years of relevant professional experience with significant expertise in carbon markets, and with a detailed knowledge of carbon accounting frameworks, implementation and monitoring and evaluation and/or impact reporting from such programs and projects.

Experience developing, managing or utilizing GHG standards/programs and an understanding of carbon market concepts, including voluntary and compliance carbon markets, the development of projects, the use of quantification methodologies, and the role of validation/verification bodies.

Detailed knowledge of methodological topics, including project boundaries, baselines, additionality, GHG accounting, leakage, non-permanence and monitoring.

At least 3 years of work experience overseeing technical teams and demonstrated success in leading collaborative teams to produce significant outcomes. An ability to think creatively and in a strategic solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working on sustainable development action.

Good interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations, and able to provide support and levity for team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Leading, developing and implementing strategy to ensure our methodologies maintain the highest levels of rigor, respond to market needs, and provide workable solutions that support climate action and sustainable development.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Lead Verra’s methodology process and team, including supporting the development of a team of professionals from a diverse range of backgrounds and experience levels.

You will know you are successful, if…

Verra’s methodologies are recognized as providing the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability and have a growing demand/usage in GHG project development.

Verra continues to be the leading standard-setting organization in respect of certifying sustainable development impacts from projects and programs.

The Verra Program Team remains motivated while continuously improving the usability and rigor of Verra’s methodologies.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback in respect of Verra’s management of its programs.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), sabbatical and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

To apply, please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

All applications should be submitted to Chris DeSellems at opportunities@verra.org and will be considered on a rolling basis.