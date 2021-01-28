Operations Manager, DeSmog UK – London

Organization: DeSmog UK

Position: Operations Manager

Duty Station: London, England, UK | (flexible working possible)



Term: 1 year contract (with possibility of renewal)

Experience Requirements:

The following are essential for the role: Experience working in the climate/environment/energy sectors, experience of fundraising, grant writing, monitoring/evaluation or grant reporting, ability to establish effective processes and systems to support the needs of a small and fast-growing organisation, a track record of networking and establishing productive relationships with new partners and other key stakeholders, excellent written and oral communication skills to influence external audiences, ability to work both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative manner, excellent organisational skills and ability to set priorities and manage multiple tasks in a reactive and fast-shifting context.

The following skills are desirable for this role: a degree (Bachelors or Masters) in a relevant subject, proven knowledge of the key climate and environmental issues (especially in the UK/Europe), experience of writing successful grant applications and stewarding funder relationships, familiarity with staff management and budgeting tools;, familiarity with UK workplace and charity legislation, ability to use remote-working technology & adopt remote-working practices.

Special Requirements: Please send a CV and cover letter (max 2 pages) to editor@desmog.uk

Contact

Name: Mat Hope

Email: editor@desmog.uk

Links

Job Announcement: https://jobs.theguardian.com/job/7162948/operations-manager/