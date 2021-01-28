Job Postings > Portfolio Results Data Analyst, GCF – Songdo, South Korea

Portfolio Results Data Analyst, GCF – Songdo, South Korea

Organization: Green Climate Fund (GCF) Position: Portfolio Results Data Analyst Duty Station: Incheon, Republic of Korea Deadline for Application: 21 February 2021

Term: 3 years

Experience Requirements:

  • Master’s degree in environmental sciences, economics, statistics, or related fields, or a relevant Bachelor’s degree with an additional 2 years of relevant work experience.
  • A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience in monitoring and evaluation functions for climate-related projects.
  • Technical knowledge on climate-related indicators such as GHG emission estimation and or other advanced evaluation methodologies such as impact evaluations with the use of counterfactuals a distinctive advantage.
  • Strong competence, proficiency in standard data analytics software such as Tableau and or statistical software such as STATA, and or R.
  • Strong competence and professional skills in standard software such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access.
  • Proven track record in taking initiatives and working independently.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
  • Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
  • Integrity and highest ethical standards.
  • A team player with a proactive and can-do attitude, contributing to a harmonious environment.
  • Exceptional organizational skills, facilitating communication between various levels of management, and multi-tasking to meet deadlines with high-quality deliverables.
  • Mature judgment and absolute commitment to confidentiality.
  • Ability to deal with high-stress situations and pay close attention to detail.

Contact

Name: Muslima Djumanazarova
Email: mdjumanazarova@gcfund.org

Links

Job Announcement: https://jobs.greenclimate.fund/job/Korea-%28KOR%29-Portfolio-Results-Data-Analyst/644879401/
Organization’s Website: https://www.greenclimate.fund/

Comment

