Portfolio Results Data Analyst, GCF – Songdo, South Korea

Organization: Green Climate Fund (GCF)

Position: Portfolio Results Data Analyst

Duty Station: Incheon, Republic of Korea



Term: 3 years



Experience Requirements:

Master’s degree in environmental sciences, economics, statistics, or related fields, or a relevant Bachelor’s degree with an additional 2 years of relevant work experience.

A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience in monitoring and evaluation functions for climate-related projects.

Technical knowledge on climate-related indicators such as GHG emission estimation and or other advanced evaluation methodologies such as impact evaluations with the use of counterfactuals a distinctive advantage.

Strong competence, proficiency in standard data analytics software such as Tableau and or statistical software such as STATA, and or R.

Strong competence and professional skills in standard software such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access.

Proven track record in taking initiatives and working independently.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.

Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.

Integrity and highest ethical standards.

A team player with a proactive and can-do attitude, contributing to a harmonious environment.

Exceptional organizational skills, facilitating communication between various levels of management, and multi-tasking to meet deadlines with high-quality deliverables.

Mature judgment and absolute commitment to confidentiality.