Portfolio Results Data Analyst, GCF – Songdo, South Korea

Organization: Green Climate Fund (GCF)
Position: Portfolio Results Data Analyst
Duty Station: Incheon, Republic of Korea
Deadline for Application: 21 February 2021
Term: 3 years
Experience Requirements:
- Master’s degree in environmental sciences, economics, statistics, or related fields, or a relevant Bachelor’s degree with an additional 2 years of relevant work experience.
- A minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience in monitoring and evaluation functions for climate-related projects.
- Technical knowledge on climate-related indicators such as GHG emission estimation and or other advanced evaluation methodologies such as impact evaluations with the use of counterfactuals a distinctive advantage.
- Strong competence, proficiency in standard data analytics software such as Tableau and or statistical software such as STATA, and or R.
- Strong competence and professional skills in standard software such as Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Access.
- Proven track record in taking initiatives and working independently.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English.
- Knowledge of another UN language would be an advantage.
- Integrity and highest ethical standards.
- A team player with a proactive and can-do attitude, contributing to a harmonious environment.
- Exceptional organizational skills, facilitating communication between various levels of management, and multi-tasking to meet deadlines with high-quality deliverables.
- Mature judgment and absolute commitment to confidentiality.
- Ability to deal with high-stress situations and pay close attention to detail.
Contact
Name: Muslima Djumanazarova
Email: mdjumanazarova@gcfund.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://jobs.greenclimate.fund/job/Korea-%28KOR%29-Portfolio-Results-Data-Analyst/644879401/
Organization’s Website: https://www.greenclimate.fund/