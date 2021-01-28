Job Postings > Forestry & Soil Carbon Consultant, Vertis – Madrid

Forestry & Soil Carbon Consultant, Vertis – Madrid

Published 17:45 on January 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:45 on January 28, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: Vertis Position: Forestry & Soil Carbon Consultant Duty Station: Madrid, Spain Deadline for Application: 31 January 2021

Organization: Vertis
Position: Forestry & Soil Carbon Consultant
Duty Station: Madrid, Spain
Deadline for Application: 31 January 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Forestry Science or Engineering, Environmental Sciences University degree, or related disciplines.
  • Understanding of REDD+, land use policy and finance. 5-10 years’ proven experience in forestry and/or soil carbon, and specifically a track record in the development of emission reduction projects under some of the internationally recognised standards (VCS, GS, CDM, CAR, ACR…) and methodologies.
  • Proven knowledge and network in the relevant fields. Strong interest in Sustainability and Climate Change.
  • Oral and written fluency in English. Other languages are a plus.

Links

Job Announcement: https://vertis.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=71

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software