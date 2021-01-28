Director, Climate Finance Access Network, Rocky Mountain Institute – Remote (NYC/Washington DC preferred)

Organization: Rocky Mountain Institute

Position: Director – Climate Finance Access Network

Duty Station: Remote through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, at which point candidates should live near one of RMI’s U.S. locations with a preference for New York, NY or Washington, DC.



Term: Full Time, Director/Senior Level

Experience Requirements:

Undergraduate or graduate degree(s) in business/finance, economics, international relations, management or related fields 12+ years of experience leading climate finance and/or capacity building initiatives in developing countries, including direct experience managing global teams

Deep understanding of how various public and private financing institutions (commercial banks, private equity funds, insurance companies, development finance institutions, multilateral development banks, multilateral climate funds) interact in the context of climate investment, particularly in LDCs and SIDS

Familiarity with the international climate policy context, particularly global climate negotiations; the evolving agenda of MDBs, DFIs, and climate funds; and the variety of initiatives that exist to support developing countries finance their adaptation and mitigation strategies

Experience with developing country operating and investment environments – preferably in-country experience with financial structuring and/or advising national governmental stakeholders (e.g., in ministries of finance or equivalent offices responsible for national climate investment agendas) on securing and structuring financing for investment in mitigation or adaptation to achieve climate objectives

Fluency in project finance and corporate finance concepts and practices as well as with financial structuring for infrastructure projects or investment programs within the private and/or public sectors

Experience working at the nexus of climate change, gender equality, and human rights issues