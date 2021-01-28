Independent Contractor-Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – Brazil

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: Independent Contractor – Analyst
Duty Station: Brazil
Deadline for Application: 19 February 2021
Experience Requirements:
- BA or BS degree required with coursework in finance, economics, environmental policy (focus on energy, water/sanitation, land-use a plus).
- Experience in climate finance, the economics of policy choices, and/or energy markets and/or sustainable land use
- Private sector experience, preferably in the financial sector and/or government or multilateral experience is valuable
- Knowledge of Brazilian policy environment, energy markets, and/or key sustainable land-use and agriculture issues
- Familiarity with climate adaptation issues and concepts strongly preferred
- Possession of Master’s degree in Economics, Finance, Public Policy, or a related a plus or additional 2 years of experience
- Quantitatively rigorous field strongly preferred
LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS
- Working fluency in English and Portuguese required
- The consultant must be able to communicate seamlessly in both languages, though for written materials, there will be a strong emphasis on the individual’s comprehension and writing skills in English
Contact
Email: hr@cpiglobal.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=131