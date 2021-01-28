Senior Advisor for Land and Climate Change, USAID – Washington DC

Organization: US Agency for International Development

Position: Senior Advisor for Land and Climate Change

Duty Station: Washington D.C., US



Term: This is an excepted service, time-limited appointment that is not-to-exceed five years

Experience Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to design and manage complex projects involving multi-year time frames and multiple staff.

Demonstrated commitment to addressing climate change through land conservation, restoration, promoting low-emissions supply chains, climate or conservation finance, tropical forestry, international development, or a related field.

Demonstrated experience building partnerships, preferably with the private sector.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills with technical and non-technical audiences are essential.

Must be able to travel frequently internationally; up to 20 percent of the time.

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret-level security clearance.