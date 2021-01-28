Senior Advisor for Land and Climate Change, USAID – Washington DC

Organization: US Agency for International Development
Position: Senior Advisor for Land and Climate Change
Duty Station: Washington D.C., US
Deadline for Application: 8 February 2021
Term: This is an excepted service, time-limited appointment that is not-to-exceed five years
Experience Requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to design and manage complex projects involving multi-year time frames and multiple staff.
- Demonstrated commitment to addressing climate change through land conservation, restoration, promoting low-emissions supply chains, climate or conservation finance, tropical forestry, international development, or a related field.
- Demonstrated experience building partnerships, preferably with the private sector.
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills with technical and non-technical audiences are essential.
- Must be able to travel frequently internationally; up to 20 percent of the time.
- Must be a U.S. citizen.
- Must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret-level security clearance.
- French or Spanish language skills a plus.
Links
Job Announcement: https://www.climatelinks.org/blog/foreign-service-limited-position-opportunity-natural-resource-management-officer-fsl-02