Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – San Francisco

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: Senior Analyst
Duty Station: San Francisco, CA, US
Deadline for Application: 19 February 2021
Experience Requirements:
Required:
- Extensive and progressive professional experience in financial services, management consulting, international nonprofit, government, and/or a multi-lateral institution
- Understanding of climate finance and the financial sector actors and actions that are crucial to driving a low carbon, climate-resilient economy and building back better
- Independent, analytical mind with an excellent track record of applying sound financial, political and strategic judgment to complex issues
- Ability to manage and engage stakeholders in the financial sector
- Excellent project management skills including time management, task delegation and prioritization, and communication skills
- Flexibility, professionalism, enthusiasm for working as part of a team, and an ability to interact with a diverse array of people
- An ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
- Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, or another relevant field
- Preferred: Master’s degree in a relevant field Experience analyzing complex blended finance instruments and/or financial sector commitments
- Experience working across the public and private sectors
- Willingness to travel internationally
- Fluency in a second language
Special Requirements: Apply through website only
Contact
Email: hr@cpiglobal.org
Links
Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=130