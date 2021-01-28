Job Postings > Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – San Francisco

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative Position: Senior Analyst Duty Station: San Francisco, CA, US Deadline for Application: 19 February 2021

Experience Requirements:

Required:

  • Extensive and progressive professional experience in financial services, management consulting, international nonprofit, government, and/or a multi-lateral institution
  • Understanding of climate finance and the financial sector actors and actions that are crucial to driving a low carbon, climate-resilient economy and building back better
  • Independent, analytical mind with an excellent track record of applying sound financial, political and strategic judgment to complex issues
  • Ability to manage and engage stakeholders in the financial sector
  • Excellent project management skills including time management, task delegation and prioritization, and communication skills
  • Flexibility, professionalism, enthusiasm for working as part of a team, and an ability to interact with a diverse array of people
  • An ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, or another relevant field
  • Preferred: Master’s degree in a relevant field Experience analyzing complex blended finance instruments and/or financial sector commitments
  • Experience working across the public and private sectors
  • Willingness to travel internationally
  • Fluency in a second language

Email: hr@cpiglobal.org

Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=130

