Senior Analyst, Climate Policy Initiative – San Francisco

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative

Position: Senior Analyst

Duty Station: San Francisco, CA, US



Experience Requirements:

Required:

Extensive and progressive professional experience in financial services, management consulting, international nonprofit, government, and/or a multi-lateral institution

Understanding of climate finance and the financial sector actors and actions that are crucial to driving a low carbon, climate-resilient economy and building back better

Independent, analytical mind with an excellent track record of applying sound financial, political and strategic judgment to complex issues

Ability to manage and engage stakeholders in the financial sector

Excellent project management skills including time management, task delegation and prioritization, and communication skills

Flexibility, professionalism, enthusiasm for working as part of a team, and an ability to interact with a diverse array of people

An ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Finance, or another relevant field

Preferred: Master’s degree in a relevant field Experience analyzing complex blended finance instruments and/or financial sector commitments

Experience working across the public and private sectors

Willingness to travel internationally