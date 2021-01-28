Laos, Fiji seal World Bank REDD deals

Published 07:03 on January 28, 2021 / Last updated at 07:03 on January 28, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Laos and Fiji have secured deals with the World Bank’s Forest Carbon Partnership Facility that would see them receive payment for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest degradation over the next five years.