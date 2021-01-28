Head of Power and Emissions Trading, Petroineos Trading – London

Reporting to the VP of LNG, Gas, Power, Renewable Energy and Emissions, the successful candidate will be responsible for leading the development of power and emissions trading, with the primary objective of growing the trading P/L and the power and emissions business on a sustainable basis.

Responsibilities

Grow the PetroChina International power and emission business quickly to become major global player

Improve and enhance the setup of power and emission trading capacity to ensure the ability to trade for prompt, mid and long term market

Working closely with regional offices and HQ to ensure excellent coordination with counterparts and customers

Ability to at a later stage manage a diverse team to ensure both within year and strategic targets are achieved

Risk managing carbon sourced projects which should be well matched with PCI’s portfolio

Ensure that all activity complies with risk governance policies and procedures

Person Requirements

Deep knowledge in the European electricity and global carbon emission market

Rich experience in the Trading space with proven record of P/L target and risk management

Proven record in leading and managing teams

Proactive in achieving results and achieving book targets

Fluent in English (written and spoken), other languages are an advantage

Proven experience and a strong track record of P&L generation and risk management

Other Requirements

Team worker, self-motivated and independent-thinker

Strong business acumen coupled with entrepreneurial flair and energy

Able to cope in a dynamic multi-cultural environment with rapid business growth

Ability to make decisions in a pressurised environment

The successful candidate must have permission to work in the UK by the start of their employment.

