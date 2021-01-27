Nova Scotia GHGs exceed cap in first year of carbon market, as 2021 auction dates published
Published 23:05 on January 27, 2021 / Last updated at 02:32 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments
Emissions output under Nova Scotia’s cap-and-trade programme in 2019 slightly overshot the initial allowance budget, while the provincial environment ministry on Wednesday set the auction dates and floor price for the scheme’s two permit sales this year.
