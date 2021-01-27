California adds to DEBs supply as nearly 1 mln new credits issued

Published 23:12 on January 27, 2021 / Last updated at 00:11 on January 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

California minted just shy of 1 million new compliance offsets during its second issuance of the year, with an Oregon-based forestry project earning additional credits tagged as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.