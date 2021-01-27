California minted just shy of 1 million new compliance offsets during its second issuance of the year, with an Oregon-based forestry project earning additional credits tagged as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.
California adds to DEBs supply as nearly 1 mln new credits issued
