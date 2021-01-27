UPDATE – Biden issues raft of executive orders to signal new US climate agenda

Published 17:34 on January 27, 2021 / Last updated at 18:28 on January 27, 2021

US President Joe Biden (D) issued a suite of climate-related executive orders on Wednesday including directing a speedy revision of the nation’s Paris Agreement NDC this spring, an effort to jump start his environmental agenda amid a closely divided Congress.