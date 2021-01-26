EU carbon prices may have already peaked for Q1, analysts warn
Published 21:15 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 02:18 on January 27, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices may have already peaked for the quarter, analysts said, with January marking one of the months of 2021 with the largest year-on-year drop in new supply.
