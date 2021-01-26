EMEA > EU carbon prices may have already peaked for Q1, analysts warn

EU carbon prices may have already peaked for Q1, analysts warn

Published 21:15 on January 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:18 on January 27, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices may have already peaked for the quarter, analysts said, with January marking one of the months of 2021 with the largest year-on-year drop in new supply.

EU carbon prices may have already peaked for the quarter, analysts said, with January marking one of the months of 2021 with the largest year-on-year drop in new supply.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software