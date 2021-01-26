Americas > Virginia court rejects state’s motion to dismiss RGGI regulation challenge

Virginia court rejects state’s motion to dismiss RGGI regulation challenge

Published 22:02 on January 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 23:42 on January 26, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A court has rejected the Virginia Attorney General's motion to dismiss an industry lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, a government spokesperson confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Tuesday.

A court has rejected the Virginia Attorney General’s motion to dismiss an industry lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, a government spokesperson confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software