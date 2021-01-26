Virginia court rejects state’s motion to dismiss RGGI regulation challenge
Published 22:02 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 23:42 on January 26, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A court has rejected the Virginia Attorney General's motion to dismiss an industry lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, a government spokesperson confirmed to Carbon Pulse on Tuesday.
