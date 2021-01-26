ANALYSIS: Alberta offset forward prices reach new heights, though oversupply worries loom
Published 21:43 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 00:03 on January 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes / No Comments
Alberta compliance offset values are climbing for future deliveries as market participants seek narrow discounts to the rising CO2 price under the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) regime, but some market participants fear the province’s shifting electricity profile could lessen demand in the coming years.
