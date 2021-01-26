Policy Associate/Analyst, IETA – Toronto

Job Description

IETA is looking for a Policy Associate/Analyst to join our Toronto-based team (working remotely for the time-being, and with a flexible work from home arrangement ongoing). This position will be available in early 2021. This position is a critical policy role within IETA that could span across regional and global thematic Working Group activities. The Policy Associate/Analyst will report to IETA’s Managing Director based in Toronto and work closely with other staff in North America and Europe.

About IETA

IETA is an international NGO and member-based business association, and the trusted business voice on carbon markets, emissions trading and market-based solutions to climate change. IETA convenes business members at the national and regional level around the world, including in the EU, China, US and Canada and works closely with governments in advising on the development of market-based climate policies. IETA was formed out of the UN climate negotiations process as a business observer and has continued to play a leading role as a business observer at global climate change negotiations.

Main Responsibilities

Assist with policy and market research to inform IETA positions and advocacy material, especially concerning North American and international climate policy and markets, UNFCCC climate negotiations and Natural Climate Solutions (NCS);

Assist with preparation of policy summary communications to members and partners;

Work in close collaboration with global policy team to ensure strategic alignment of positions, messaging and activities;

Assist with planning/convening of (live and virtual) meetings and events with IETA members, governments, and other partners;

Assist with development of formal and informal responses to technical and policy government proposals;

Track and manage government policy updates, along with related papers and reports, and events;

Update IETA’s member-only website with the latest policy updates, papers, and events.

Necessary Skills and Qualifications

A Master’s degree in climate policy, economics, finance, or in a related field;

Familiarity and previous work experience with North-American and international carbon markets, UNFCCC negotiations and Natural Climate Solutions (NCS);

Previous work experience in the private sector and/or member associations;

Excellent writing and research skills;

Ability to work independently and proactively;

Ability to learn quickly in a fast-paced environment;

Ability to understand and succinctly summarize complex policy documents;

Strong interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills;

Strong organizational, software and time management skills; and

A personal interest in and dedication to climate action and market solutions.

To Apply

Send a cover letter (one page) and CV to toronto@ieta.org