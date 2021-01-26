Asia Pacific > Energy and industry ministry takes lead in Japan carbon pricing process

Energy and industry ministry takes lead in Japan carbon pricing process

Published 12:52 on January 26, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:52 on January 26, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Japan  /  No Comments

Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday cleared the way for a working group to set out a carbon pricing path for the country, but put the business-friendly Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry (METI) in charge of the process, relegating the environment ministry to observer status.

Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday cleared the way for a working group to set out a carbon pricing path for the country, but put the business-friendly Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry (METI) in charge of the process, relegating the environment ministry to observer status.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software