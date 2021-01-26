Energy and industry ministry takes lead in Japan carbon pricing process
Published 12:52 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 12:52 on January 26, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan / No Comments
Japan’s cabinet on Tuesday cleared the way for a working group to set out a carbon pricing path for the country, but put the business-friendly Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry (METI) in charge of the process, relegating the environment ministry to observer status.
