California fuel consumption dropped in November as coronavirus cases surged over the month and led to more stringent statewide restrictions to slow the spread, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
California fuel consumption declines amid soaring COVID-19 cases
California fuel consumption dropped in November as coronavirus cases surged over the month and led to more stringent statewide restrictions to slow the spread, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.