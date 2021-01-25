EU foreign ministers tout carbon markets in new climate diplomacy push

Published 19:05 on January 25, 2021 / Last updated at 19:05 on January 25, 2021

EU foreign ministers on Monday adopted a new climate diplomacy agenda for the 27-nation bloc which acknowledged the role of national and international carbon markets.