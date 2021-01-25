China takes step towards carbon futures exchange
Published 11:27 on January 25, 2021 / Last updated at 11:28 on January 25, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China has approved the setting up of a futures exchange in Guangzhou, moving closer to a carbon futures market as provincial officials in Guangdong are keen for the bourse to establish itself as an emissions trading hub spanning Hong Kong and Macao.
