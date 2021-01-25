Trading Analyst, Rockgas – Wellington

Rockgas is New Zealand’s number one supplier of LPG and still growing. At Rockgas we are committed to delivering market leading performance to shareholders and great value and service to our customers. How do we do this? With our talented team of employees working from one end of the country to the other to make great things happen.

Ingrained in everything we do is our commitment to respect the rights and interests of the communities in which we operate, and strive to minimise health, safety and environmental impacts on our customers and communities, as well as our employees.

We are committed to creating a diverse workforce that reflects and supports our communities. A place where our people can bring their whole selves to work and feel valued for their contribution.

What you will do:

As the Trading Analyst you will support the Fuels and Carbon Trading Manager to source LPG from domestic producers and imports and manage the carbon liability of the business in a cost-efficient and responsible way. Key accountabilities of the role include:

• maintaining and developing trading models, tools, data sources and systems

• assisting with hedging

• providing commercial analysis and insights on product supply/demand profiles; risks, pricing, suppliers and the market trading environment

• developing and managing business intelligence tools relating to fuels and carbon trading

• identifying new areas for analysis and opportunities to drive continuous improvement.

What you will bring:

• relevant tertiary qualification in Finance, Commerce or an equivalent qualification

• minimum of 2 years experience supporting in a trading environment

• excellent data quality, analysis, modelling and forecasting skills

• excellent written and oral communication skills

• advanced level of software literacy, in particular Excel and business intelligence tools

• excellent relationship skills

Benefits, we’ve got you covered:

• Competitive remuneration

• Be part of a growing business contributing to NZ’s energy future

• Personal and career development and the opportunity to realise ambitious plans for system use and growth

• Focus on work life balance with opportunities for flexible working

If this sounds like a business you want to contribute to and grow your career then please apply online with your cover letter and CV.

Applications close on 5 February 2021.

APPLY HERE