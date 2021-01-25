Global Climate Programme Manager, WWF Australia – Melbourne

We are creating a world where people live in harmony with nature. Join us. Because together, anything is possible.

About the organisation

WWF’s global vision is to stop the degradation of the planet’s natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature. WWF-Australia is part of the WWF International Network, the world’s leading, independent conservation organisation. We are active in over 100 countries and have close to 5 million supporters internationally. In Australia and throughout the oceanic region, we work with governments, businesses and communities so that people and nature can thrive within their fair share of the planet’s natural resources.

WWF’s mission is to halt the decline of threatened plants and animals and to support their recovery. We do this by addressing the threats that affect them using the best available science while working in partnership with communities, Indigenous groups, government and business. The world is changing fast. Our wildlife and wild places face unprecedented challenges. The result is people yearn more for nature and are connected with each other like never before. We know that we can achieve more by partnering, sharing, empowering communities, forming alliances and building a movement for the environment. Working together is the answer. It is our goal to bring about this unified voice for nature.

About the role

Reporting directly to the Head of Climate and Food Security, the Program Manager will help build a strategic vision for the pursuit of globally-significant nature-based solutions to change. The role works with the Global WWF Network, government, partners, corporates and supporters to strengthen the capacity of community voices and organisations domestically, and in developing countries, to raise awareness of the global climate crisis and to achieve public policy outcomes in mitigating, and adapting to, the impacts of climate change. The successful candidate will excel at collaboration and be able to adapt to changes in the international diplomacy landscape to create coherent messaging and actions to deliver strategies critical to ‘future-proofing’ Australia’s natural ecosystems.

Skills, knowledge and experience

• Advanced experience in project development & management in international contexts, with a focus on climate change &/or sustainability.

• A working knowledge of current international climate change negotiations, incl. major global processes & initiatives.

• Advanced knowledge of climate change related environmental conservation issues, incl. mitigation & adaptation.

• Advanced skills/experience in climate related strategic development, impact monitoring, & accountability.

• Demonstrated knowledge of, & experience in climate change &/or sustainability related policy development processes & planning, incl. engagement in government decision-making processes.

• Research, analytical & problem solving skills, incl. an ability to identify strategic issues & develop innovative responses to achieve outcomes.

• Advanced advocacy, interpersonal, presentation, verbal & written communication skills.

Ideally you will have experience in participating in multi-lateral negotiations, community capacity development and project delivery. The ideal candidate will have tertiary qualifications and an ability to work both autonomously and constructively within a team and be aligned with WWF’s vision, mission and values.

WWF values diversity and is building a workforce that reflects the community we serve. WWF is an equal opportunity employer and Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally & linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds, sex, sexuality and gender diverse (LGBTQIA+) community members, and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applications

Please see the job description for further detailsOnly those applicants applying online via the eRecruitment System will be considered. Please name your documents with last/first name & include: (1) a cover letter/statements against the selection criteria & (2) your resume (CV), including two referees.

For more information: jobs-au@wwf.org.au