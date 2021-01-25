Reforestation Carbon Project Officer, Biodiverse Carbon – Adelaide

Location: Adelaide (preferred)

Full-time

Salary Range (Level 5): $78,000-$95,00 p.a + Super

This represents an outstanding opportunity to join the Biodiverse Carbon team and help us address two of the world’s greatest environmental challenges – climate change and biodiversity loss. Biodiverse Carbon is the carbon business arm of Greening Australia – the nation’s largest non-government environmental restoration organisation.

We are looking for a motivated Reforestation Carbon Project Officer to support the development of new large-scale reforestation carbon programs. The role will support the development of landholder relationships and regional partnerships and also provide technical support to develop new environmental projects in priority regions across Australia.

About you

You will join our team as we scale up our capacity in large-scale carbon reforestation programs.

You will have:

• a Degree in environmental management / science or related discipline

• experience in developing and managing landholder relationships underpinned by formal land agreements

• experience in developing and managing environmental projects at scale

• experience in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) for presentation and data analysis

• excellent interpersonal communication, report writing and project management skills

• current full driver’s licence and ability to travel for work within Australia to assist carbon project development and landholder relationships

Duties:

Key areas of accountability and outcomes include:

• support the engagement of new landholders and stakeholders in priority regions for large-scale reforestation carbon programs

• support the negotiation of new carbon landholder agreements

• be responsible for maintaining regular communication with an existing portfolio of landholders across Australia including ensuring adherence to contracts, project plans, monitoring project performance and organising for payment to landholders

• provide technical support for the design and development of new large-scale reforestation programs in priority regions

• other general duties as required by the General Manager to support business operations

To find out more contact James McGregor (General Manager) on 0437 629 081.

Email your application including a cover letter (that addresses the essential and desirable position requirements in the Accountability and Outcomes Statement) and resume to james.mcgregor@biodiversecarbon.com

Applications close COB Monday 1st March, 2021.