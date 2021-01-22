Americas > Speculators add to CCA length as emitters cut into holdings for sixth straight week

Speculators add to CCA length as emitters cut into holdings for sixth straight week

Published 22:27 on January 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:27 on January 22, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Speculators increased their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings as compliance entities cut their position for the sixth consecutive week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.

