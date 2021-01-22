Americas > COVID-19 emissions impacts to RGGI, WCI programmes to linger -analysts

COVID-19 emissions impacts to RGGI, WCI programmes to linger -analysts

Published 21:48 on January 22, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:03 on January 23, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

The coronavirus pandemic will continue to limit WCI cap-and-trade emissions throughout 2021, while the Northeast US RGGI scheme could see prior GHG trends return by mid-year, analysts said Friday.

