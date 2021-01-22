EMEA > EU nations consider calling for global coal phaseout, US plans spring climate summit

EU nations consider calling for global coal phaseout, US plans spring climate summit

Published 19:50 on January 22, 2021

EU foreign ministers could next week back Denmark's call for the creation of a global alliance to phase out coal-fired power and fossil fuel subsidies, diplomats told Carbon Pulse on Friday, while the US gets set to announce a climate leaders' summit in April.

