Climate Change Policy Advisers, HM Treasury – London

The Enterprise and Growth Unit works to promote sustainable economic growth and higher productivity – through private sector investment, enterprise, innovation and the cost-effective transition to a low-carbon economy. We work with the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, the Department for Transport, the Department for International Trade, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, and the Competition and Markets Authority to ensure that we are spending wisely to deliver these goals.

EGU welcomes, values, and includes people from all walks of life, and is a friendly, open, and supportive place to work. This is a varied and exciting agenda and we need a diverse skill set to help us deliver it. There is no one type of person or particular background we are looking for. We work in a flexible, cross-cutting way with many other teams across EGU and other groups across Treasury. We are committed to work-life balance and flexible working. If you are interested in a flexible working pattern, please feel free to discuss this with the line manager for this post.

Energy, Envrionment and Agriculture Team

The Energy, Environment and Agriculture (EEA) team is responsible for advising Treasury Ministers and securing their objectives across domestic energy, climate change, environmental, and agricultural policy. The team is 21 strong, organised into three policy branches – energy, climate change, and Defra. We are a friendly and high performing team, dealing with some of the biggest policy challenges facing the UK, requiring a mix of policy, analytical, and stakeholder management skills. Members of the team have come from a wide range of backgrounds, including HMT, BEIS, FCO, Cabinet Office, Defra, and from outside government.

Key Accountabilities

The UK has a target of reaching Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. While we have made good progress to date, further progress will need transformation across many sectors including energy, transport, industry, agriculture, and people’s homes. This shift to a cleaner economy brings significant opportunities for the UK as well as risks, challenges and costs. The climate change branch is uniquely placed to influence this debate at the heart of government, both as a finance ministry (ensuring that spending commitments are affordable and good value for money) and an economics ministry (advising on the broader economic costs and benefits and the opportunities for UK business).

These positions are exciting roles in a growing team. While the evolving nature of the team’s work means that exact allocations may change, the individual can expect to lead on key policy issues like decarbonising buildings, businesses and industry, including energy efficiency, heat pumps, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Responsibilities Are Likely To Include



Leading for the Treasury on aspects of the decarbonisation of heat, buildings, business and industry. Collectively, these make up almost half of the UK’s emissions, Once in post you will need to work closely with a wide set of teams in Treasury and other departments, advising our ministers on how to efficiently progress towards our net zero target. This will include delivering existing programmes as well as designing and announcing new policies. We are open to discussing exact allocations with successful applicants.

Developing our work on the carbon impacts of fiscal decisions made at Budgets and Spending Reviews. There are exciting opportunities to drive our work to embed consideration of carbon emissions into all policy and spending decisions, leading high-profile work that could affect the way Treasury decisions are made for years to come. This will involve learning about existing processes and thinking critically about how to improve them, including at Spending Review 2021.

Working flexibly within the team including proactive work on wider energy and climate change issues, contributing to fiscal events and the wider work of the group. The successful applicants will also support Treasury ministers on their public engagement on climate change. There is significant scope to develop and influence the department’s position on a broader range of cross-cutting environmental and regulatory policy issues.

All of these present an opportunity to engage with BEIS, Cabinet Office and No10 officials at senior level; influence policy and delivery in a stimulating intellectual environment; work with Special Advisers and a range of teams across the Treasury; and present to Ministers directly.

The team needs people with a diverse, flexible skill set to help us deliver our objectives. There is no one type of person or particular background we are looking for. More important is an ability to learn; a passion for finding creative solutions to public policy challenges; and a collaborative approach. We actively encourage flexible working practices so please feel free to discuss any aspect of this with the recruiting manager.

Responsibilities

Sift Criteria

Candidates – Please note, you will be asked to give evidence in your application of how you meet these criteria.

Required Behaviours, Experience And Skills



Making effective decisions: demonstrable experience of appraising and advising on policy options, managing competing priorities and drawing on a range of evidence to consider the implications and risks of policy options.

Seeing the bigger picture: climate change branch works closely with teams across HMT and Whitehall; it will be critical to consider and understand how the team’s policy objectives fit into and align with HMT and wider Government priorities.

Working together: ability to work collaboratively with others across organisational boundaries to deliver joint objectives, and experience of influencing effectively across Whitehall.

The lead criteria is: Making Effective Decisions

If we receive a large number of applications, applications will be assessed against this criteria alone first. They will then be assessed against the other criteria if they have met the minimum score on the lead criteria.

