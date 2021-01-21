Incoming US FERC Chair Glick could open door for wholesale grid CO2 pricing

Published 15:54 on January 21, 2021 / Last updated at 15:54 on January 21, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

US President Joe Biden (D) named Democrat Richard Glick as chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday, a move that stakeholders said could bolster support for clean energy deployment and accommodate grid operators’ plans to incorporate carbon pricing in wholesale power markets.