Soil Carbon Program Manager, Shell – Brisbane

Where you fit in

Shell is committed to being part of the solution to climate change and reducing Australia’s net carbon emissions, whilst supporting regional businesses and communities. Select Carbon is part of Shell’s Nature Based Solutions business, working with Australian farmers and landowners to adopt innovative land management practices.

With a proven track record partnering with landholders, Select Carbon has developed over 70 carbon sequestration projects that are currently participating in the Federal Government’s Emissions Reduction Fund and other carbon offset markets.

Select Carbon are committed to increasing carbon sequestration in vegetation and soil to reduce Australia’s net carbon emissions.

What’s the role?

Select Carbon is Shell’s first acquisition globally for its Nature-Based Solutions business, which invests in forests, grasslands, wetlands and other natural ecosystems around the world to reduce emissions and capture CO2 while benefiting biodiversity and local communities.

The Soil Carbon Program Manager will work within the Select Carbon team to lead the development and delivery of carbon farming projects under different methodologies, with a focus on landscapes and land-use systems suitable for increasing the carbon stocks in soil. Reporting directly to the CEO, this position will manage a small but growing team to strengthen and execute the strategic direction and project management outcomes for soil carbon opportunities. This role will work with Select Carbon staff and landholders to develop and oversee soil carbon projects to ensure they run smoothly, align with the goals of farmers and other landholders, meet compliance and optimise the production of carbon credits from carbon sequestration in soil.

Some of the key deliverables and responsibilities for this role are as follows:

• Lead the Soil Carbon team through developing, communicating and implementing strategic opportunities for the business

• Focus on industry collaboration

• Ensure strategic input into the direction of the Select Carbon soils program

• Collaborate with team management, priority setting, budget management, and health and safety

• Generate new opportunities with farmers and leading companies to explore and execute soil carbon farming projects

• Lead the development of soil carbon projects

• Contribute to refinements or modifications to project methodologies, including active input on policy and method development within technical working groups

• Be up to date with new technologies, research and soil management practices

Crucial to the success of this role is the ability to work collaboratively and lead effectively across multi-functional teams and interface with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders, based in various locations, and being able to work autonomously.

What we need from you

To be considered for this role you will have:

• A tertiary qualification (Bachelor or higher degree) in Soil Science or equivalent

• Professional experience within the land, agriculture or carbon sectors

• Strong ability to communicate the science and the application of innovative land management practices to a range of stakeholders, including farmers, pastoralists, other landholders, Traditional Owner groups, government agencies, the Clean Energy Regulator and other interested parties

• Experience in research and development relevant to supporting the development of soil carbon projects, innovations in measuring soil carbon, and leading our interactions with the relevant agencies on improvements to the soil carbon farming methodology

• Experience with Emissions Reduction Fund/Carbon Farming Initiative including compliance, monitoring and reporting is highly desirable

• High attention to detail and strong organisational and project management skills

• Good communications skills both written and oral

Shell Australia is a leading natural gas producer and we are playing our part in the transition to a low-carbon future by also investing in the power sector, renewable energy sources and carbon abatement activities. A Shell career offers opportunities to work on innovative projects such as the Prelude floating LNG facility offshore of Western Australia and the QGC onshore gas business in Queensland. Beyond these are a wide range of Shell’s New Energies development opportunities. Shell recruits people from diverse backgrounds and offers an inclusive workplace culture. Join Shell and let’s power progress together with more and cleaner energy solutions.

