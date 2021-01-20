US biofuel commodity trader files for bankruptcy after flurry of lawsuits

Published 21:26 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 21:48 on January 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A Texas-based commodity shop filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday after a growing number of lawsuits alleged it failed to deliver biofuel credits (RINs) in fulfilment of its contractual obligations.