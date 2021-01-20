After Brexit ‘divorce’, UK-EU carbon market linkage will take time -academic
Published 19:39 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 21:40 on January 20, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Linking the UK’s recently established carbon market with the EU ETS will take time, with post-Brexit politics rather than technical or design issues likely to stand in the way, an environmental economics professor has told Carbon Pulse.
