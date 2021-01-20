RFS Market: RIN prices jump after outgoing Trump EPA foregoes waiver dump

Published 17:42 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 19:34 on January 20, 2021

US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose on Wednesday morning after former President Donald Trump’s EPA only granted several compliance waivers to facilities under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), allaying traders’ fears the outgoing administration would issue a raft of exemptions during its final hours in power.