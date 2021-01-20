RFS Market: RIN prices jump after outgoing Trump EPA foregoes waiver dump
Published 17:42 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 19:34 on January 20, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose on Wednesday morning after former President Donald Trump’s EPA only granted several compliance waivers to facilities under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), allaying traders’ fears the outgoing administration would issue a raft of exemptions during its final hours in power.
US biofuel credit (RIN) prices rose on Wednesday morning after former President Donald Trump’s EPA only granted several compliance waivers to facilities under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), allaying traders’ fears the outgoing administration would issue a raft of exemptions during its final hours in power.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.