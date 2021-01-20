Virginia says court should dismiss industry’s RGGI lawsuit
Published 16:45 on January 20, 2021 / Last updated at 16:45 on January 20, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
A Virginia court should dismiss an industry lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, according to a brief filed by the Attorney General’s office ahead of a hearing on Wednesday.
