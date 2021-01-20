Americas > Virginia says court should dismiss industry’s RGGI lawsuit

Virginia says court should dismiss industry’s RGGI lawsuit

Published 16:45 on January 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:45 on January 20, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

A Virginia court should dismiss an industry lawsuit challenging the state’s RGGI-linked cap-and-trade programme, according to a brief filed by the Attorney General’s office ahead of a hearing on Wednesday.

