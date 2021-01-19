EJ groups castigate Washington cap-and-trade bill, as House offers $15 carbon tax on fuels

Environmental justice (EJ) organisations on Tuesday argued Washington lawmakers’ plans to implement a WCI-modelled carbon market will not address frontline communities’ concerns about exacerbating local pollution and giving a pass to emitters, while the House Democratic caucus proposed a rising carbon fee as part of a multi-billion transportation funding package.