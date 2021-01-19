Americas > EJ groups castigate Washington cap-and-trade bill, as House offers $15 carbon tax on fuels

EJ groups castigate Washington cap-and-trade bill, as House offers $15 carbon tax on fuels

Published 22:45 on January 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:51 on January 19, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

Environmental justice (EJ) organisations on Tuesday argued Washington lawmakers’ plans to implement a WCI-modelled carbon market will not address frontline communities’ concerns about exacerbating local pollution and giving a pass to emitters, while the House Democratic caucus proposed a rising carbon fee as part of a multi-billion transportation funding package.

Environmental justice (EJ) organisations on Tuesday argued Washington lawmakers’ plans to implement a WCI-modelled carbon market will not address frontline communities’ concerns about exacerbating local pollution and giving a pass to emitters, while the House Democratic caucus proposed a rising carbon fee as part of a multi-billion transportation funding package.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software