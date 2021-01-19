ANALYSIS: Merkel’s party successor may need to show more on climate to win German elections
Published 20:12 on January 19, 2021 / Last updated at 21:19 on January 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The newly elected leader of Germany's powerful CDU party may need to forge a more ambitious climate stance ahead of this September's federal election, when environmental issues are likely to feature strongly.
The newly elected leader of Germany’s powerful CDU party may need to forge a more ambitious climate stance ahead of this September’s federal election, when environmental issues are likely to feature strongly.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.