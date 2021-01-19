EU Market: EUAs jump nearly 5% on gas market reversal
Published 20:24 on January 19, 2021 / Last updated at 20:24 on January 19, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs leapt back above €33 on Tuesday, snapping a four-day decline as colder weather prospects prompted a gas-led reversal in the energy complex.
