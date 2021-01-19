Taiwan readies carbon pricing proposal
Published 09:21 on January 19, 2021 / Last updated at 20:33 on January 19, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments
Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is consulting with other government agencies on the details of a carbon pricing proposal, saying such a mechanism is inescapable.
Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is consulting with other government agencies on the details of a carbon pricing proposal, saying such a mechanism is inescapable.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.